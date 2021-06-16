BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ranpak by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:PACK opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

