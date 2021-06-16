BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,144 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

