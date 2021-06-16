BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $720,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $212,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 233.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

