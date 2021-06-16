BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $267,000 Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Luminex were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMNX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

