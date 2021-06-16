BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ATN International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. ATN International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $754.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.23.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

