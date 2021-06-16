BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,021 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.