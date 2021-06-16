BMO Capital Markets Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $27.14 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

