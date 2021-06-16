Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

BSR stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$258.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.32. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 20.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.63.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

