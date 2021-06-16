Bluestein R H & Co. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $470.71. 6,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.77 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

