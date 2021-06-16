Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 1,107,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,795. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

