Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.02 million and $290,417.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.00760993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00082724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.36 or 0.07686531 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,262,938 coins and its circulating supply is 947,335 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.