BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

