BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. 27,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

