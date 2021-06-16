BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,548,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of RadNet worth $142,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in RadNet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti lifted their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 165.60 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $33.57.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.