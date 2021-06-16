Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.06 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $385.26 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.74 or 0.00051689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.36 or 0.01548352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00417633 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.