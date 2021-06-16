Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Hits $10.61 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and $471.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

