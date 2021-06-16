Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRDF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

BIRDF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

