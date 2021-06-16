BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 66.2% in May

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the May 13th total of 260,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 37.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.26. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

