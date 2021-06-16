Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.03.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $396.08 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.