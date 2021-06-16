BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 16,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $58.84. 64,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,322. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.87. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

