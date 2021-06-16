Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 5,016 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

