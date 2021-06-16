BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $170,405.91 and approximately $8,202.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.79 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.10 or 0.07788935 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

