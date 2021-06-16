Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $3.02. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 267,259 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.