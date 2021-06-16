Bella Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $51.42 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.42 million and $9.13 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.32 or 0.00760397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.30 or 0.07712803 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

