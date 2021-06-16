Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,850,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

