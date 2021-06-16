BarterTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $685,658.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

About BarterTrade

BarterTrade (CRYPTO:BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

