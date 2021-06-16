Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EENEF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of EENEF stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

