Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.74. 4,599,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $237.35 and a 12-month high of $344.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

