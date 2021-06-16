Bank of Hawaii Sells 663 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

ABT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.27. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

