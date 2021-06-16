Bank of Hawaii Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,347. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

