Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.82. 183,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.