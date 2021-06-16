Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.0 days.

BDGSF stock remained flat at $$17.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

