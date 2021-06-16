Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 443.0 days.
BDGSF stock remained flat at $$17.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59.
About Bank of Georgia Group
