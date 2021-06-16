Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 309.40 ($4.04). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 303.60 ($3.97), with a volume of 942,257 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.93.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

