Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €148.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €135.55 ($159.47).

ETR:WCH traded down €2.30 ($2.71) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €138.75 ($163.24). 49,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 1-year high of €142.60 ($167.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €130.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

