B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

