AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

NYSE AZZ opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86. AZZ has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.