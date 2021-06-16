Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-58.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.34 million.

NYSE:AZRE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,949. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.