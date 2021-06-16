Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Short Interest Update

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.5 days.

Shares of Awilco Drilling stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 35,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Awilco Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

