Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $85.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.79.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.