Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Avangrid worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

