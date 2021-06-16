Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 33.9% in May

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 13th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AWX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Avalon has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avalon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.