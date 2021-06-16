Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $79.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.45 or 0.00037198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00225572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.02 or 0.03817962 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

