Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.01

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 465976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.