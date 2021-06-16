Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.30. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.