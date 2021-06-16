Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $638.80

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 638.80 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 1904922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.23).

Several research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 570.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

