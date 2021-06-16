Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €78.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.74 ($86.76).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €78.54 ($92.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €52.74 ($62.05) and a 52-week high of €81.12 ($95.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

