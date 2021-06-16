Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Trading Down 0.5%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 3,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURC)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

