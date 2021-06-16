Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as low as C$2.07. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 23,095 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 23.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12.

About Augusta Gold (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

