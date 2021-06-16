AudioCodes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,514% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 1,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,568. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

