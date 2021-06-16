AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 153,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

